Controversial Iowa GOP Rep. Steve King BLANK his primary against Republican State Sen. Randy Feenstra Tuesday night. King received BLANK percent of the vote, compared to Feenstra’s BLANK percent.

The nine-term incumbent has a long history of comments that were widely perceived as racist, bigoted, and xenophobic, and has been stripped of his committee seats since early in 2019 after asking when terms such as “white nationalism” and “white supremacism” had become so offensive. His comments nearly led to him being censured by the House of Representatives, and resulted in bipartisan calls for him to resign. (RELATED: Iowa GOP Rep. Steve King Says He Will Run For Reelection After Losing His Committee Seats)

BLANK now advances to face likely Democratic nominee J.D. Scholten in the November general election. As the 2018 nominee lost to King by three points, two years after King had won reelection by a whopping 22 point margin.

