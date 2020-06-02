Baseball Agent Scott Boras Will Pay The Salaries Of Minor Leaguers He Reps Who Have Been Cut

MLB agent Scott Boras will help out his minor league clients who have lost money because of baseball not being played.

According to Jon Heyman, Boras will pay the salary of minor leaguers he reps who have been cut and lost money.

During the ongoing coronavirus crisis, minor league baseball players have taken pay cuts, have stopped being paid and there’s no guarantee the season will even happen. It’s an utter disaster, and Boras is stepping up to help.

Scott Boras has committed to paying all his released minor leaguers their expected salaries for the year. Boras said their releases were “completely unanticipated” and he wanted to be sure they are paid what they expected to receive. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 2, 2020

This is obviously a very class move by Boras. Minor leaguers don’t make much money to begin with, and they most certainly can’t afford to not get paid.

They’re not like major league players who might have millions of dollars in the bank. They’re minor league players making pennies.

Also, I’m sure this will earn Boras a lot of goodwill among his players. They’ll remember he was there for them when others weren’t.

I’m not saying that’s why Boras is doing it, but let’s not pretend like this might not pay off down the road if some of these guys sign big MLB deals.

Either way, props to Boras for helping out his guys. The world can use all the positivity it can get right now.