Clemson Tops Latest Pro Football Focus Preseason Football Rankings, Wisconsin Is 13th

Pro Football Focus has the Clemson Tigers as the best college football team in America in its latest rankings.

In the latest rankings from PFF, Clemson is number one, and they’re followed by Ohio State, Alabama, LSU and Georgia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Where do the Badgers slide in? We showed up in the 13th spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on May 19, 2020 at 3:13pm PDT

As I’ve said a billion times at this point, I think it’s more than fair to have Clemson and Ohio State locked in as the top two teams.

We can debate the order the Buckeyes and Tigers should be in, but I don’t think any reasonable person would disagree with them being at the top.

The two teams feature the best QBs in America in Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields, have NFL talent all over the field and are led by two great coaches.

It’d be foolish to think there’s a third team in America that can stack up on paper with Clemson and Ohio State going into the season.

As for the Badgers, I’m not really loving being 13th. Seems a bit too low for my taste. Did we not win 10 games last season? Did we not take OSU to the wire? Do we not return a bunch of talent?

Seems a shade disrespectful if you ask me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Apr 14, 2020 at 8:38am PDT

Of course, I always say we do our best work flying under the radar. It’s where Wisconsin thrives. If they don’t want to respect us in the preseason, then we’ll force them to respect us once by the end of the year.

Let’s gear up for some football!