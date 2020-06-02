Conor McGregor Eats Bees In Bizarre Video

UFC sensation Conor McGregor recently ate bees in a weird social media video.

McGregor posted a video to his Instagram story of himself chomping down on some bees. Yes, you read that correctly.

The Irish-born star was eating bees! You can watch a video of it captured by Chamatkar Sandhu below.

What the hell is Conor McGregor doing? What is the UFC superstar thinking with this one? I don’t want to tell another guy what to do, but this is pretty strange.

Do bees have some kind of weird protein or vitamins in them? We know they can make delicious honey, but I’m not sure we know much past that.

I’m not sure there’s enough money in the world to pay me to eat bees. I’m honestly terrified of bees, and I have been ever since I was a little kid.

You can call me a wuss all you want. I’m okay with it, but I’m not going near bees. I’m damn sure not eating them like McGregor!

At the same time, he’s one of the best athletes on the planet, and I’m not. Maybe eating bees is a part of his secret sauce. Maybe he’s just a bit out there.

I really don’t know, but I do know you can’t question the champ!