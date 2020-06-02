Zuckerberg Reportedly Defends Move Not To Nix Trump’s ‘THUGS’ Post, Leans On Free Speech Principles

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly pushed back Tuesday against company employees who lashed out at him for not nixing a post on President Donald Trump’s profile calling rioters “THUGS.”

Facebook’s adherence to free speech principles shows that the “right action where we are right now is to leave this up,” he said during a question-and-answer session on a video call, The New York Times reported. The call came one day after employees staged a virtual walkout to protest Zuckerberg’s decision not to remove the president’s post.

TheNYT obtained a copy of the call’s text and heard audio of the call, the report stated.

A company spokesman confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation that Zuckerberg had an “open and honest” discussion with employees Tuesday.

Several employees reportedly logged out of their company devices Monday in protest.

“The hateful rhetoric advocating violence against black demonstrators by the US President does not warrant defense under the guise of freedom of expression,” one employee reportedly wrote on an internal message board, according to an NYT report Monday.

One of Facebook’s largest competitors, Twitter, took swift action after Trump suggested in a May 29 tweet that the “THUGS” rioting in Minneapolis are “dishonoring the memory of George Floyd,” a black man who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, according to video of the incident.

Twitter concealed the tweet under a banner that reads: “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain accessible.” (RELATED: Tale Of Two Silicon Valley Giants: How Facebook And Twitter Are Dealing With Calls To Ban Trump’s Content)

Trump later clarified what the tweet was meant to convey, telling his Twitter followers Friday that looting often leads to gun violence, something the president said he hopes to avoid.

Trump’s Facebook and Instagram posts quoting the tweet have not been removed, and as a result they’ve collected a monstrous amount of engagements. It’s been shared more than 70,000 times as of Tuesday and has accumulated more than 255,000 reactions. The Instagram post, meanwhile, had more than 500,000 likes.

They were not removed or concealed because the company is “committed to free expression,” Zuckerberg said in a May 29 Facebook post.

“Although the post had a troubling historical reference, we decided to leave it up because the National Guard references meant we read it as a warning about state action, and we think people need to know if the government is planning to deploy force,” he wrote.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.