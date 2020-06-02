Editorial

Floyd Mayweather Will Pay For The Funeral Of George Floyd

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 02: Floyd Mayweather Jr. throws a left at Manny Pacquiao during their welterweight unification championship bout on May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather will pay for the funeral costs of George Floyd.

Floyd died in Minnesota after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck. Mass civil unrest has kicked off around America, and Chauvin has been charged with third degree murder. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Now, the most famous boxer in America will cover the cost of Floyd’s funeral. CEO of Mayweather Promotions Leonard Ellerbe told ESPN, “He’ll probably get mad at me for saying that, but yes, [Mayweather] is definitely paying for the funeral.”

 

This is a class act from Floyd Mayweather. Right now, America is fractured and in a ton of pain over the death of George Floyd and the subsequent fallout.

Just turn on your TV if you don’t believe me. Cities across America are being torn apart. There are peaceful protests, but there is also violence at a high level across this great nation.

We need to stop the fighting and start coming together.

It’s a small gesture from Mayweather, but hopefully, it’ll help make things a bit easier for George Floyd’s family.

Every little bit helps. Props to Mayweather for getting involved.