‘Glee’ Star Samantha Ware Accuses Costar Lea Michele Of Making Her Life ‘A Living Hell’ On Set

“Glee” star Lea Michele has been accused by her former costar Samantha Ware of making her life “a living hell” on the set of the hit show.

The 33-year-old actress was called out during a heated exchange on Twitter by her former co-star, 28-year-old Ware, following Michele’s post over the weekend in response to George Floyd’s death.

The comments were noted by The Mirror in a piece published Tuesday.

Michele tweeted, "George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and it must end. #BlackLivesMatter."

In response, Ware tweeted on Monday, “Remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?! Cause I’ll never forget.”

“I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘shit in my wig!'” she continued, “amongst other traumatic microaggressions.”

For those who might not recall, Ware joined “Glee” in 2015, appearing in 11 episodes. It was her first TV project, per the report.

Since that time, Ware has appeared on such shows as “Chicago Med,” “God Friended Me,” and the Netflix’s “What/If.”

There has reportedly been no response yet from Michele, who is currently pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Zandy Reich.