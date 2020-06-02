Gov. Greg Abbott Says ‘Texans Can Take Care Of Texans,’ Don’t Need Federal Assistance

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said he won’t seek federal military assistance from President Donald Trump in response to demonstrations and riots in the state during a press conference Tuesday.

Abbott: “We will not be asking the United States military to come into the state of Texas because we know Texans can take care of Texas.” — Ken Herman (@kherman) June 2, 2020

“We will not be asking the United States military to come into the state of Texas because we know Texans can take care of Texas,” Abbott said during the conference.

Protests over the death of George Floyd turned violent across major American cities as rioters and looters took to the streets in demonstrations that frequently involved the destruction of property and attacks against police and civilians. (RELATED: Here Are The Cities Handling The George Floyd Riots The Worst)

Dallas implemented a curfew after rioters set police cars on fire and looted businesses, and hundreds gathered in the state capital Austin during a demonstration Saturday. More than 100 people were arrested in Houston as protests turned into violent riots and downtown businesses were broken into.

During a conference call between Trump and the nation’s governors, the president urged states to take further action against the riots by mobilizing their National Guard. He also stated that the federal government was ready to deploy all federal military and civilian resources necessary in order to stop the riots.

Texas mobilized its National Guard over the weekend and has taken a number of steps to coordinate state and local law enforcement. Abbott also announced Monday that anyone from out of state arrested for rioting and engaging in criminal behavior would be federally prosecuted.

Texas declared a State of Disaster for all counties Sunday, allowing Abbott to deploy federal agents in the state. He announced that FBI tactical teams would be sent to riot zones in tandem with state troopers and the National Guard.