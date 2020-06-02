Acts Of Heroism Give Hope During Nationwide Riots And Protests

Editor’s note: We endeavor to bring you the most complete news coverage possible. Here is an article showing some of the most outrageous actions from other protesters.

As riots and protests continue to rock cities across the United States, heroic and brave actions from both police and protesters have provided a glimmer of hope during a time where tensions are running high.

UFC Star Jon Jones prevents rioters from vandalizing Albuquerque

UFC fighter Jon Jones posted an Instagram video Monday to his over 5 million followers of him stopping rioters from using spray paint to vandalize the city of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The video, which has garnered more than 1.2 million views, shows him telling the protesters that “this is not the way, man.”

“As a young black man trust me I’m frustrated as well but this is not the way, we are starting to make a bad situation worse,” he said in the caption.

GoFundMe for firefighter whose business was destroyed raised over $987,000

Korboi (KB) Balla, a black firefighter in Minnesota, spent his life savings to open up a sports bar. Just as he was getting ready to open after coronavirus restrictions were relaxed, the building was destroyed by looters and rioters.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help KB rebuild his dream, and so far, has raised nearly $1 million. The goal was set at just $100,000, but after his story got out, people rushed to donate to his cause. The page has been shared over 110,000 times.

Community members are donating to help rebuild small businesses destroyed by the rioters

In addition to the GoFundMe page for KB Balla, people have been giving money to charities to help small businesses rebuild after being destroyed by the riots. (RELATED: Here’s How To Help Small Businesses Damaged In Minnesota Riots)

A charity to help businesses on Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is donating funds to help rebuild businesses in their community.

“The Lake Street Council will donate 100% of funds to help rebuild Lake Street, starting with direct support to small businesses and nonprofits to help them rebuild their storefronts, reopen their businesses and serve our neighborhoods,” their website reads.

Onlooker disarms rioter who grabbed an AR-15 from an abandoned police car

On live TV, a rioter was seen snatching an AR-15 from an abandoned police car during the chaos in Seattle.

KOMO ABC 4, which captured the incident, said that the person who was seen disarming the rioter was not an SBD officer.

“We have just confirmed from police that weapon actually was taken by a protester from the back of a patrol vehicle,” KOMO ABC 4 reported. “This is according to SPD, it’s a patrol rifle. The man that you saw there come in there and regain that control of that patrol rifle took it back.”

Michigan sheriff joins peaceful protest

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson joined a crowd of peaceful protesters walking through the streets of Michigan Saturday after talking with them about George Floyd and the relationship between police and community, NBC25 reported.

The police department said in a statement the next morning that “several hundred protesters on foot and in vehicles marched and drove from Target on Miller Rd. to the Flint Township Police station over the course of several hours. The protest remained peaceful for the entire duration.”

“The Flint Township Police Department respects the communities freedom of speech and their desire to demonstrate peacefully. No arrests were made during this event,” they added.