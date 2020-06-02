Man Fails Miserably While Trying To Jump Through A Hoop Of Fire

One man learned a tough lesson about playing with fire in a viral video making the rounds online.

In a Twitter video posted by Barstool Sports, a man tried to jump through a hoop of fire, but things didn't go according to plan.

In fact, things went pretty wrong. When the man attempted to jump, he slipped and ate it on the spot. Watch the hilarious video below.

Tough break, my friend! Very tough break! You just hate to see something like that happen! You just hate to see someone trying to show up just fail in such epic fashion!

What was his goal here? What was the endgame? What was the purpose of this stunt? I don't understand it at all.

I'm pretty sure that we're all taught at a young age to not play with fire. Apparently, this dude skipped that lesson.

Here’s some free advice for all the people out there: don’t play with fire. There’s nothing good that can come from it.

Even if you think it’s a great way to impress the ladies, I can promise it’s not worth the trouble of potentially getting lit up.

Plus, if you fail, then you’re going to find yourself on a viral video like the one we’re dealing with right now. Again, you just hate to see it!