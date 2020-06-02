Colts Won’t Bring Back Coaches Until Players Return During The Coronavirus Pandemic

The Indianapolis Colts won’t bring back coaches until the players have returned.

The NFL is slowly starting to open up during the coronavirus pandemic as team facilities around the league work to reopen. However, the Colts aren’t in a rush, and want to make sure things are done correctly.

“Right now, I’m not thinking the coaches are coming back without the players there. We are in a rhythm and a mode that I don’t think we need to disrupt that,” head coach Frank Reich said Monday during an interview on 1075TheFan.com, according to ProFootballTalk. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At the end of the day, NFL teams are going to have to figure out what works best for them. There isn’t going to be a blanket solution by the league.

Right now, there are different regulations, rules and guidelines depending on what part of the country you’re in.

That makes things a lot more difficult to figure out, and it means teams are going to have to run the show instead of the league.

If waiting to bring the coaches back until the players return works for Indy, they should do it. After all, they can’t exactly coach guys if the building is empty.

You can continue coach meetings over Zoom/Skype and then get on the field once players are around. It’s not rocket science, and there’s no reason to overcomplicate it.