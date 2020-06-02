Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh Participates In March Against Police Brutality

Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh joined protesters in Ann Arbor for a Tuesday morning march.

According to MLive.com, the head football coach of the Wolverines joined protesters in a “rally against police brutality.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move comes after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota sparked protests and mass civil unrest around the nation. Floyd died after police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck. He’s since been charged with third degree murder.

You can see a photo of Harbaugh at the march below.

Jim Harbaugh, sporting a maize and blue mask, took part in an anti-police brutality march in Ann Arbor this morning. (Story by @samgododge/ photo by @jenna_kieser) https://t.co/EA8GylePqv pic.twitter.com/PED0zerfn9 — Aaron McMann (@AaronMcMann) June 2, 2020

Don’t be surprised if this is the start of a lot of football coaches doing the exact same. Ever since the start of the national crisis, football coaches have been front and center.

Pretty much every major football coach I can think of has released a statement in response to the death of Floyd and the carnage consuming America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on May 31, 2020 at 2:30pm PDT

In terms of Michigan, Harbaugh is probably the most famous person in the entire state. He played for the Wolverines and has coached them for several years.

No matter what you think about the riots and protests, his presence at one is a very big deal.

Today, we will be pausing all of our social content as we take time for an honest, reflective and productive conversation about what actions we need to collectively take to support the Black community. #BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/kIlm0Q2Qpa — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) June 2, 2020

In the coming days, I 100% expect more college coaches to do the same. We’ll have to wait and see if it helps ease the tensions.