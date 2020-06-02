Kendall Jenner Acknowledges Her ‘White Privilege’ And Says She’s ‘Angry’ In Lengthy Post Following George Floyd’s Death

Kendall Jenner acknowledged her “white privilege” and said she’s “angry and hurt” following the death of George Floyd in a lengthy Instagram post.

“To everyone reading this and to myself: keep researching, reading, and educating yourself on how we can become better allies,” the 24-year-old reality star captioned her post, along with a handful of pictures and tweets in response to Floyd’s death, who died while in custody of a Minneapolis police officer. The comments were noted by the Daily Mail in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Keeps Bikini Season Going With Jaw-Dropping Swimsuit Shot [PHOTOS])

“I’ve been doing a lot of thinking these past few days and my heart has been so heavy,” she added. “I’m angry and hurt just like so many. I will never personally understand the fear and pain that the black community go through on a daily basis, but I know that nobody should have to live in constant fear.”(RELATED: Celebrate Kendall Jenner’s Birthday With Her Most Scandalous Pics [SLIDESHOW])

The “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star continued, noting that she acknowledges her “white privilege and promise I will continue to educate myself on how I can help. Raging on platforms can not be all that we do in order to repair the system, we need to take real action, off of social media.”

The Victoria’s Secret model then shared that it is time to “have those uncomfortable conversations with people and mainly with ourselves,” before turning her post to the 2020 election.

“We must also make sure we are ready to vote when the time comes to elect the right people into office,” Jenner explained. “The one truth that will always ring loudest is that BLACK LIVES MATTER. Rest peacefully George Floyd and all victims of this horrible injustice.”