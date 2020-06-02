Entertainment

Miss America Camille Schrier To Become First To Hold Crown For Two Years Due To Coronavirus

Miss America Camille Schrier attends The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020 at Hammerstein Ballroom on February 05, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for American Heart Association )

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for American Heart Association )

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Font Size:

Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier will become the first person ever to hold the crown for two years, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I realized now that I’m probably going to be a ‘Jeopardy’ question,” the 24-year-old beauty pageant winner joked with People magazine in a piece published Monday, following reports of her two-year reign. (RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Here’s What Every State In America Is Doing To Combat The Spread Of The Coronavirus)

“It’s definitely incredible,” she told People. “As someone who is a nontraditional competitor in the Miss America organization … it’s kind of on-brand for me to do it this way,” she added. (RELATED: Former Miss Kentucky Pleads Guilty In Nude Photo Scandal Involving Minor)

Schrier continued, saying she was “just kind of embracing that I don’t really do anything the regular way, and I think that that’s important for young people to see, especially because sometimes we feel like we have to be like everybody else.”

“Just do your own thing, create your own path,” Miss America said in the interview. “It’s really kind of cool. I better be a Jeopardy question now, I’m just saying!”

It all comes after the Miss America organization announced it would not be holding a 2021 competition this year due to the pandemic.

Schrier was crowned Miss America back in December, when she became the first contestant to include a science demonstration during the talent portion of the annual competition.

The doctoral pharmacy student from Virginia Commonwealth University has not had a reign comparable to other title holders, as coronavirus has stopped her from making hundreds of in-person engagements.

“This isn’t a situation that Miss America has ever been faced with,” Camille admitted. “This is a hundred-year-old organization, and I’m really the first person who’s been faced with this.”

“How can I adapt?” she wondered in the People interview. “How can I figure out how to bring the work that I was doing on the ground, online?”