‘It Was A Disgrace’: Cuomo Talks About ‘Displacing’ De Blasio Over NYC Riot Response

Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo criticized New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s response to rioting in that city Tuesday.

Monday night’s protests over George Floyd’s death took a violent turn with rioters looting stores and attacking police stations. Calling New Yorkers “hardworking, decent people,” de Blasio defended the New York City Police Department (NYPD) in a defiant Tuesday speech and said he was “sick of people attacking New York.”

During his Tuesday press conference, however, Cuomo took took a more negative view toward de Blasio and the NYPD’s response.

“First, the NYPD and the mayor did not do their job last night,” Cuomo said. “I believe that.”

The New York governor suggested that de Blasio should have used the 38,000-strong department to “protect property.”

“Use the police, protect property and people. Look at the videos,” he said. “It was a disgrace. I believe that. I believe the mayor underestimates the scope of the problem. I think he underestimates the duration of the problem, and I don’t think they used enough police to address the situation.”

Cuomo said the fact that it “was not addressed” is “inarguable.”

“What happened in New York City was inexcusable,” he continued. “Well, the governor should use the National Guard in New York City. I have offered the National Guard. The mayor has said he can handle it with the NYPD.”

Then, the New York governor pondered other options, including even “displac[ing]” the mayor, but concluded it was not yet time. (RELATED: Trump Slams Cuomo For Losing New York To Looters, Says ‘NYC Was Ripped To Pieces’)

“My option is to displace the mayor of New York City and bring in the National Guard as the governor in a state of emergency and basically take over,” he said. “You would have to take over the mayor’s job. You would have to displace the mayor. Right? A, I don’t think we’re at that point. B, that would be such a chaotic situation in the midst of an already chaotic situation. I don’t think that makes any sense.”