New York Times Writer Claims Property Destruction Is ‘Not Violence’

New York Times writer Nikole Hannah-Jones defended rioting as a reasonable response to George Floyd’s death, and dismissed concerns about property destruction, saying property “can be replaced.”

“Destroying property which can be replaced is not violence,” Hannah-Jones told CBS News Tuesday. “I think any reasonable person would say we shouldn’t be destroying other people’s property. But these are not reasonable times.”

“These are people who have protested against police violence again and again and again, year after year after year, and still we can have videos of law enforcement, with witnesses nonchalantly taking the life of — of man for the alleged crime of passing a fake $20 bill,” she continued.” So when we have people who say that people should respect the law, they’re not respecting the law because the law is not respecting them. You can’t say that — that regular citizens should play by all of the rules when agents of the state are clearly are not.”

Violent protests have erupted throughout the U.S. over the past week after video surfaced of four Minnesota police officers pinning Floyd to the ground, leading to his death. (RELATED: Here Are The Cities Handling The George Floyd Riots The Best)

Hannah-Jones has repeatedly defended the actions of rioters and looters, referring to looting as a “symbolic taking,” during a CNN interview Monday. (RELATED: Here Are The Cities Handling The George Floyd Riots The Worst)

Hannah-Jones was the lead writer of the New York Times’ “1619 Project,” which won a Pulitzer Prize last month, despite being panned by many historians as inaccurate.