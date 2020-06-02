REPORT: Notre Dame Vs. Navy Football Game Moved From Ireland To Annapolis

The Notre Dame vs. Navy football game has reportedly been moved out of Ireland amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to Brett McMurphy, the game has been moved to Annapolis Labor Day weekend, which is Navy’s home turf, instead of taking place in Ireland. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The move had been anticipated for months amid the ongoing pandemic.

Notre Dame vs. Navy, scheduled to be played in Ireland on Aug.29, will not be held in Ireland & likely will be played at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium on Labor Day weekend, sources told @Stadium. It will be first time in series history game will be played at Navy — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) June 2, 2020

Well, there it is, folks. We all knew it was coming, and now the trigger has been pulled on moving the game. I’ve been saying since March it couldn’t happen in Ireland.

You simply can’t play a football game overseas during the current situation. You just can’t do it. The game needed to return to America, and now it will take place in Annapolis at some point over Labor Day weekend.

Also, the atmosphere is going to be absolutely lit when Navy gets to host the game. There’s nothing better than a great home atmosphere.

This might be the biggest home game in Navy football history. The Fighting Irish are legit this upcoming season, and will likely win at least 10 games.

Now, the Midshipmen will host them. It’s going to be an electric atmosphere. I can guarantee you that much.

All the way around, this was a great move to bring the game back stateside.