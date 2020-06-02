Hockey Player Completes Treatment, Fans Flood Twitter With Support

Oskar Lindblom of the Philadelphia Flyers completed his cancer treatment Monday.



Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in December and had to stop playing hockey, according to SurvivorNet. When he stopped playing, he was tied for the team lead in goals at 11 in 30 games played. He had also registered seven assists. (RELATED: REPORT: NBA Commissioner Addresses Protests In Memo To League)

View this post on Instagram Brotherhood. #OskarStrong A post shared by Philadelphia Flyers (@philadelphiaflyers) on Dec 17, 2019 at 8:08am PST



Fans of Lindblom also flooded an NHL post for the best player to wear the number 23. “We know who the strongest is,” said the Philadelphia Flyers in response on Twitter. Support has been present for Lindblom since he left the team.

Lindblom returned twice to Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia for pictures with the team and an ovation from fans. Flyer’s assistant general manager Brett Flahr told the Philadelphia Inquirer in April that news has been good. “He feels great, considering the condition he’s in,” said Flahr, “He’s such a great kid and he’s determined. His focus is to play as soon as possible.”

SurvivorNet said that Ewing’s sarcoma is a rare cancer and has over 16,000 cases diagnosed a year. Treatments may include chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery, though the Flyers did not specify the exact details of Lindblom’s treatment.