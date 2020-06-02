PAC-12 Will Require Coronavirus Testing For Returning Athletes

The PAC-12 will have all returning athletes tested for coronavirus.

According to Brandon Marcello of 247Sports, conference commissioner Larry Scott will mandate testing for all athletes returning for voluntary workouts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

On top of that decision from Scott, players will also be given the antibody test.

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott tells @247Sports all schools in his conference will be required to test student-athletes for COVID-19 upon their return to campus for voluntary workouts. All student-athletes will also be required to take an antibody test. — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) June 1, 2020

All things considered, this isn’t a bad idea. The PAC-12 has the resources to get this done, and it doesn’t change much.

If a player tests positive upon arrival, then isolate and quarantine them away from the rest of the team. It’s not a bad idea.

We need to do whatever it takes to make sure football happens in the fall. If that means we test athletes for coronavirus, then so be it.

I’d rather test everyone and at least get a baseline of where a team is at than just roll the dice and hope for the best.

No matter what you think, it’s safe to say we continue to take small steps towards football returning. That’s a reason to celebrate.

Two months ago, it looked like the PAC-12 might not even play football. Now, they’re down to just mandating testing.

To say things have turned around would be a gigantic understatement.