Pelosi Holds Up The Bible During Press Conference, Urges Nation To ‘Focus On The Time To Heal’

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi held up a Bible during her press conference Tuesday, urging President Donald Trump to bring the nation together as riots over the death of George Floyd continue.

The president held up a Bible at St. John’s Episcopal Church Monday evening, after the historic church was attacked by rioters. Pelosi’s gesture was a reference to his. (RELATED: Here Are The Cities Handling The George Floyd Riots The Best)

“Last night when I saw the President hold up the Bible, I was thinking of so many things in the Bible that would have been appropriate, in terms of the humanity of all people in our country,” Pelosi said.

The speaker went on to read from the Book of Ecclesiastes, encouraging Americans to focus on healing. (RELATED: Pelosi Claims Trump Is ‘Cheering People’ Using Guns And Swastikas)

“I’m thinking of the Book of Ecclesiastes, and in it they talk about how there is an appointed time for everything, Ecclesiastes says,” Pelosi said. “The time for every event under heaven. He talks about a time to heal, talks about the time to embrace and the time to shun embracing — how about that for today. A time for peace. Let’s focus on the time to heal. Time to heal.”

WATCH:

Protests have erupted throughout the country over the past week following the death of George Floyd, a number of them turning into riots. Video emerged showing four Minnesota police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest, with one kneeling on his neck. The officers involved have all been fired and former officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Rioters set fire to St. John’s Episcopal Church this weekend, which has been attended in some fashion by every president since the early 19th century and is informally known as the “church of the presidents.”

Trump walked to the church from the White House Monday evening. Once there, he held up a Bible and addressed the reporters present.