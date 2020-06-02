Trump Trailing Biden As Public Disapproves Of Protest Response, New Poll Shows

President Donald Trump is trailing former Vice President Joe Biden nationally as the public expresses disapproval of Trump’s response to the Minnesota protests, a new poll shows.

The poll, conducted by CBS and YouGov, shows Biden holding a four percent lead over the president nationally. 49% of respondents disapprove of Trump’s response to the protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd, compared to the 32% who approve. (RELATED: Poll: Overwhelming Majority Of Americans Support Calling In Military To Support Police Forces)

Regarding race, 57% of respondents said that police treat whites better than blacks, while 39% said they’re treated equally. The poll showed similar findings with Trump, as 50% of respondents said the president works against blacks and 25% said he favors blacks. Seventy-two percent of respondents said Trump favors whites. (RELATED: Poll: Black And White Americans Divided Over Coronavirus Concerns And Trust In Police)

Protests erupted Thursday night in Minneapolis in response to the death of Floyd, sparking similar protests in major cities around the country. Derek Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck, was charged Friday with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The Real Clear Politics average has Biden leading Trump by six percent, with polls in recent weeks showing leads ranging from one percent to 10 percent.

The CBS/YouGov poll had 2,071 responses from May 29 to June 1 with a margin of error of 2.6 percent.