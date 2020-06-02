Reddit Discovers The Chips Were In The Vending Machine The Whole Time In The Famous ‘Grief Counseling’ Episode Of ‘The Office’

The detectives on Reddit have made a fascinating discovery about “The Office.”

One of the most famous moments from the show is when Jim goes searching for chips during the early stages of his interest in Karen in the episode “Grief Counseling.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Specifically, he’s looking for Herr’s Salt & Vinegar.

Well, it turns out that the entire situation might have been a lot more elaborate than the audience has ever realized. Why do I say that?

Well, the chips were in the vending machine the entire time, according to an incredible Reddit thread.

Now, there’s two options here. First, this is a mistake that the people making the show just never caught. That’s option number one, and I find it incredibly unlikely.

Option two is this was done on purpose by the writers, which seems like it’s almost certainly the correct answer.

“The Office” is an incredibly complex show once you dive past the surface, and there are Easter eggs hidden everywhere.

“Grief Counseling” aired nearly 14 years ago, and people are now just discovering this little piece of evidence.

Did Jim have a masterplan to woo Karen? Was this him pulling his usual tricks? We know he faked not being able to drive stick to get Pam. We shouldn’t rule anything out.

Either way, this is awesome that Reddit found this, and it’s awesome the people who made “The Office” buried this into an episode from 2006.

“The Office” hasn’t been on the air in years, and it’s still moving the needle. That’s how you know a show was damn good.