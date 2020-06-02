Australian Reporters Violently Moved On Live TV By Riot Police During DC Protests, Prime Minister Demands Investigation

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is demanding an investigation after two reporters were shown on live TV Monday being violently moved by riot police while covering protests in Washington, D.C.

“We’ll have a few bruises tomorrow” 7NEWS US Correspondent @AmeliaBrace confirms her and cameraman Tim Myers are OK after police violently moved them on in Washington D.C. More on this story: https://t.co/oriGjoIz6B pic.twitter.com/gFrHcqhoZH — Sunrise (@sunriseon7) June 1, 2020

U.S. Correspondent Amelia Brace and cameraman Tim Myers were moved by police officers while filming coverage of the protests in Washington, D.C., reported 7News, the news agency that employs the reporters. (RELATED: Body Cameras Were Not Activated When David McAtee Was Shot, Louisville Police Chief Fired)

The video of the incident was broadcast live on the Australian morning show “Sunrise.” Brace said to 7News,“We’ve just had to run about a block as police moved in, we’ve been fired at with rubber bullets, my cameraman has been hit.”

Morrison has now reportedly asked the Australian embassy in D.C. to investigate and report on how the country of Australia can convey its “strong concerns” with local authorities in Washington, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

“You heard us yelling that we were media but they don’t care. They are being indiscriminate at the moment,” Brace said according to 7News.