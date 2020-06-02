San Antonio Spurs Player Lonnie Walker Helps Clean Up Damage From Civil Unrest

San Antonio Spurs player Lonnie Walker recently helped repair damage caused by protests and riots.

In a video posted by Tom Orsborn, Walker helped clean up damage Sunday caused by civil unrest in San Antonio following the death of George Floyd. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Twitter user @MistaRabbit210, the NBA player was also seen going around handing out water. You can watch both videos below.

The #Spurs‘ Lonnie Walker helps remove graffiti from a building at the corner of Broadway and Losoya. The rookie guard has also been handing out water to workers cleaning up damage from last night’s protests. pic.twitter.com/UMpwfxdBjC — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) May 31, 2020

@lonniewalker_4 Lonnie Walker from the Spurs showing the city of San Antonio some LOVE by passing out waters to those cleaning up broken windows from several downtown businesses after last nights turn of events. @bmprado2011 @pete_aguilar @ksatnews @KENS5 @KABBFOX29 pic.twitter.com/6xfCe3ztTK — MistaRabbit210 (@MistaRabbit210) May 31, 2020

If we’re going to shine a light on all the idiots out there and all the people not helping the situation, then we have to shine a light on guys like Walker.

Athletes, whether they like it or not, are role models. People watch what they do and take signals from it.

#Spurs‘ Lonnie Walker on his cleanup efforts: “I take great pride in saying I am part of this community…I am just a regular human being trying to do what we are supposed to do, and that’s bring peace, positivity and joy throughout everybody’s lives.” pic.twitter.com/NrSlaNJbhN — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) May 31, 2020

Walker didn’t have to step up to help people. He could have just stayed at his house and stayed safe. Instead, he took to the streets to help those in the community.

That’s the definition of a great move and being a great leader.

Spurs’ @lonniewalker_4 helping to remove graffiti from a building He’s also been handing out water to workers who are cleaning up after the protest ???? pic.twitter.com/QjbWV20A4T — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2020

Props to Walker for being a visible face and helping the community he calls home. The world could use a few more people like him.

H/T: Barstool Sports