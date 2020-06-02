Editorial

San Antonio Spurs Player Lonnie Walker Helps Clean Up Damage From Civil Unrest

Lonnie Walker (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/tom_orsborn/status/1267140405231005702)

Lonnie Walker (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/tom_orsborn/status/1267140405231005702)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

San Antonio Spurs player Lonnie Walker recently helped repair damage caused by protests and riots.

In a video posted by Tom Orsborn, Walker helped clean up damage Sunday caused by civil unrest in San Antonio following the death of George Floyd. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Twitter user @MistaRabbit210, the NBA player was also seen going around handing out water. You can watch both videos below.

If we’re going to shine a light on all the idiots out there and all the people not helping the situation, then we have to shine a light on guys like Walker.

Athletes, whether they like it or not, are role models. People watch what they do and take signals from it.

Walker didn’t have to step up to help people. He could have just stayed at his house and stayed safe. Instead, he took to the streets to help those in the community.

That’s the definition of a great move and being a great leader.

Props to Walker for being a visible face and helping the community he calls home. The world could use a few more people like him.

H/T: Barstool Sports