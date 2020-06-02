Taylor Swift, Tiffany Trump, Will Smith And More Celebs Posting Only Black Photo On Social Media Following Floyd’s Death

Taylor Swift, Tiffany Trump, Will Smith and so many more celebrities on Tuesday posted a black photo on social media following George Floyd’s death.
The 30-year-old pop singer didn’t explain anything in her post on Instagram with her 133 million followers and simply captioned it, “Black Lives Matter [a handful of black heart emojis]#BlackoutTuesday.”(RELATED: Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct On Fire After Officers Evacuate Building Amid George Floyd Riots)
View this post on Instagram
The first daughter, Tiffany Trump, simply captioned her black photo, “‘Alone we can achieve so little; together we can achieve so much.’- Helen Keller #blackoutTuesday #justiceforgeorgefloyd.” (RELATED: Video Surfaces Of Police Officer With Knee On Man’s Throat, Man Later Died)
View this post on Instagram
And she wasn’t the only one. Others included the likes of 27-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model Upton, fellow SI Swimsuit models and Victoria’s Secret models.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Not to mention, “Men In Black” star Will Smith, Chris Pratt, Whoopi Goldberg and many more. The posts didn’t explain much and almost all included just the hashtag Blackout Tuesday and or Black Lives Matter.
Check It Out!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram