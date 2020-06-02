REPORT: Thomas Middleditch’s Wife Mollie Gates Files For Divorce After 4 Years Of Marriage

Thomas Middleditch’s wife Mollie Gates has reportedly filed for divorce.

According to People, Gates filed for divorce May 28 and listed the date of separation as May 22 after four years of marriage. The reason listed was "irreconcilable differences."

What do we think some of those differences might have been? Well, Middleditch was a very public swinger! I'm sure that didn't help.

I’m shocked! I’m just shocked that a guy who gave an interview to Playboy about being a swinger is now getting divorced!

I’m simply at a stunning loss for words. Judging from his interest in swinging, I just assumed the “Silicon Valley” star had a very healthy and great marriage!

I just can’t believe a man who publicly told people he had sex with people other than his wife is getting divorced. It’s absolutely shocking to me!

Are you picking up my sarcasm? You should be because I’m pouring it on right now. This is the least surprising divorce ever.

If you give an interview about swinging and then get divorced, you simply can’t act surprised at all. It seems like a natural progression of events.

This is honestly the least surprising development ever. I’d say life is pretty funny with the way it works out, but I’m not sure there’s anything funny about this situation.

If anything, it’s just kind of depressing and sad.