Tom Herman Talks About The Impact Coaches Can Have During The Crisis In America

Texas football coach Tom Herman recently shared some excellent thoughts about the ongoing crisis in America.

Herman joined Colin Cowherd for a Monday interview about the impact coaches can have, and every sports fan should hear his thoughts during our current state of affairs.

“Coaches raised me. It’s the reason I got into this job, to have an impact on young men’s lives the way coaches had on mine,” Herman explained as he talked about the current situation America faces. He added,” “This has to have meant something. We have to have effected change, not just by our words but by our actions.”

You can listen to his full comments about coaches and coming together below.

Obviously, it’s pretty damn hard to find anything to disagree with when it comes to Herman’s comments. Right now, America is hurting.

Young athletes are looking for hope, leadership and answers. The first men they’re going to look to outside of their fathers are their coaches.

Herman seems incredibly aware of this fact. As he pointed out, he was pretty much raised by coaches. He’s uniquely qualified to understand the situation.

The role and importance of coaches is also a huge reason why so many have spoken up. They have gigantic platforms, and they need to put them to use.

In many states, especially southern states, major football coaches have more sway than actual elected officials. A guy like Nick Saban can move the needle a hell of a lot more than elected officials in Alabama.

Props to all the coaches who have spoken up and provided leadership. It’s needed, it’s noticed and I hope it continues.