Turn Your Podcast Into A Hit With The Help Of This Online Program

These days, it feels like just about everybody has a podcast — but not all of them are roaring successes. Whether you’re starting a podcast to provide content for your business or you simply want to talk about a topic you’re passionate about, there are certain fundamentals you can follow to ensure your show is one people actually want to listen to and subscribe to.

Navigating the vast world of podcasting can be overwhelming, but after just a few lessons with the innovative Podcast Like a Boss program, you’ll have a clearer idea of what it takes to be a successful producer. That’s because, in addition to teaching you the podcasting basics, it shows you how to use the platform to improve your business, leveraging it as a tool to take things to the next level. Sounds pretty awesome, right?

Under the instruction of four business and entrepreneur experts, you’ll develop your own dynamic podcast, designed to support your business and contribute to your brand. With access to seven modules and hours of content, you’ll pinpoint your podcast’s purpose, target audience, and so much more. From there, you’ll move onto the nitty-gritty of what makes a show that’s built-to-last, learning how to curate compelling content and editorial boundaries. You’ll even develop a killer workflow to help keep you on track and consistent in your work.

Unlike other podcast how-to courses, the Podcast Like a Boss program takes you beyond producing engaging content. It shows you step by step how to monetize your podcast with the help of sponsors, digital products, affiliates, events, and more. And with tools like seven different interactive workbooks, a complete start-to-finish checklist, and keynotes, you’re set up for greatness right from the get-go. And the best part? You’ll have unlimited access to all of this fantastic content for a lifetime.

This course is centered around driving your business forward with a high-quality, well-thought-out podcast. And for a limited time, the entire Podcast Like a Boss program and its forever accessible content is 72% off, making it just $60 bucks.

Prices subject to change.

