US

Looters Argue With Armed Store Owners ‘About Why They Can’t Break In’ On Live TV

Protesters hold placards during a march over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes, in front of the Los Angeles City Hall on June 1, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. - The city and county of Los Angeles has extended curfew for a third night following a weekend of looting in southern California by people taking advantage of those protesting the death of George Floyd. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Daily Caller News Foundation logo
Jake Dima Contributor
Font Size:

A live TV broadcast showed a group of suspected looters in Los Angeles confront business owners bearing long guns for not allowing them to break in to stores.

“There’s a standoff here arguing about why they can’t break into the place,” a Fox 11 TV reporter said during a live broadcast Sunday evening. Soon after, both the alleged looters and the people in front of the store attempted to flag down police. When police arrived, confusion broke out and officers began to arrest everyone.

WATCH:

The alleged looters bolted across the street as cops confronted the armed group. The Fox 11 reporter indicated that the people in front of the store were protecting their businesses and the cars parked beside the street, but the armed group of people were pinned on a wall and cuffed nevertheless. (RELATED: Armed Citizens Stand Guard Against Looters In Minneapolis)

“No. No. They’re fine,” the reporter said. “Sir they’re protecting the store, the looters are over there.”

Police then repeatedly asked the reporter where the looters went. The video then zoomed out to show around a dozen men in uniform fanning out through the middle of the street and grabbing those who had been present on the sidewalk.

“This is one of the most surreal moments we’ve seen,” the news anchor said.

Los Angeles was one of the epicenters of violent riots following George Floyd’s death. California officials approved the National Guard to deploy and quell the unrest, as nearly 400 were arrested Saturday night, according to the Associated Press.

 

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.