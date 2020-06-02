Virginia Brewery Offers $20K A Year For Gig Hiking And Drinking Beer

A brewery in Virginia has an incredible job offer for one lucky person and that gig includes hiking and drinking beer. Yes, you read that correctly.

The Devil’s Backbone Brewing Co., based in Lexington, is looking for what they are calling a “Chief Hiking Officer” for a gig that will start in 2021, according to UPI.com in a piece published Monday.

According to a description on the brewery's website, "That's right: we're going to pay someone to hike the Appalachian Trail in 2021. We'll outfit our CHO with gear, fly 'em to the trail head, and throw some big ol' beer parties along the way. Plus, there's a $20k stipend."

"Qualifications?" the description added. "You've gotta love hiking and beer. We mean really love it. We're talking 2,200 miles, camping under the stars, pack-in-pack-out for 5-7 months love it. If this sounds like your dream job, read up on exactly what we're looking for in our CHO below."

In a video posted on YouTube about the gig, applicants who "love hiking" and beer are encouraged to apply.

For those interested all you have to do is submit a one-minute video application that explains why you are the best one for the job. In addition, they want to know about your involvement on social media and if you are familiar with blogging.

Good luck you all!