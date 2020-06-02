Wisconsin Badgers Delay Football Ticket Decisions Amid The Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

The Wisconsin Badgers will delay football ticket decisions for the time being.

According to Zach Heilprin, the program informed people with a Monday email that decisions on single-game ticket requests will be delayed until there is “more clarity.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That includes the game at Lambeau Field against Notre Dame.

Wisconsin just sent an email to season-ticket holders saying it will delay reviewing single-game ticket requests, including for the game at Lambeau Field, until there is more clarity on the 2020 season. pic.twitter.com/xdZNlPF37G — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) June 1, 2020

Well, obviously, this isn’t a great development, but here we are. There isn’t much we can do about it. I’m sure Wisconsin doesn’t want to start allocating tickets and then have the season get bagged because of coronavirus.

Just Monday, it was reported the game against Notre Dame would remain at Lambeau Field. While it doesn’t sound like that’ll change, it does sound like Wisconsin is very much slow-rolling decisions during the ongoing pandemic.

Just as an FYI, we reached out to @BadgerFootball about the series with Notre Dame and a spokesperson said “There are no plans to change the locations of our series with Notre Dame.” @OneFootDown #Badgers #FightingIrish — Bucky’s 5th Quarantine (@B5Q) June 1, 2020

All I know for sure is that we simply need the games to happen. I’ve said it a million times at this point, and I mean it.

This country 100% needs football in the fall. Even before all the civil unrest, I said we needed football back. People have been quarantining for months, and people need something to look forward to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on May 9, 2020 at 6:59am PDT

Now, with all the other stuff happening in America, we really need football to return. It sounds like the games are guaranteed to happen.

We’re more or less just waiting to see what tweaks will be made. Let’s hope the Badgers roll! As long as that happens, we can deal with anything else that comes our way.