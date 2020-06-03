Actor Evan Peters Apologizes For Retweeting Video Of A Looter Being Tackled

“American Horror Story” star Evan Peters apologized late Tuesday afternoon for a retweet on his timeline.

Peters RT’d a viral video of a looter being tackled during the carnage unfolding in America after George Floyd’s death, and it quickly blew up on Twitter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In fact, it was one of the biggest trending moments of Tuesday night. You can watch the video that he RT’d below.

However, Peters caved to the mob coming after him on Twitter, and the “AHS” star issued an apology late Tuesday afternoon.

“I don’t condone the guy watching the news at all in the video which I have deleted. I unknowingly retweeted it. I’m deeply upset it got on my newsfeed. I sincerely apologize if anyone was offended. I support black lives matter wholeheartedly.”

What an absolute loser move, and I say that as someone who is a fan of Peters’ work on “American Horror Story.”

I guess this is America in 2020. Our country burns with riots and actors have to apologize for retweets. What a pathetic and sad state of affairs.

A very tough night for downtown Atlanta. This is the College Football Hall of Fame. #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/K7vt95n8lV — Blayne Alexander (@ReporterBlayne) May 30, 2020

He RT’d a video of a looter being tackled! How is that a problem at all? Are we no longer allowed to applaud bad guys getting taken into custody.

The worst part of his apology is when he makes it seem like if you don’t support criminals, then you must not support black people.

Yeah, I’m sure all the minority business owners across America are just loving watching businesses getting torched. Give me a break.

Korboi Balla is a black business owner and firefighter in Minneapolis who poured his life savings into starting a sports bar. Rioters and looters burned it to the ground in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death. How does ruining his business help anyone? https://t.co/G519v7xp0H — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 29, 2020

Now, am I going to be one of those losers who stops watching “American Horror Story” because an actor did something dumb? No. Believe it or not, I can enjoy TV shows and not agree with the people starring in them. It’s weird how that works!

We need to wake up, folks. The nonsense and carnage has to end.