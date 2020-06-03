Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Addresses The Falcons, Encourages Them To Be Leaders

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms wants the Atlanta Falcons to take a leading role in helping to heal the nation.

According to ESPN's Vaughn Mcclure early Monday morning, Bottoms spoke with the entire Falcons squad, and "encouraged the players to be leaders, be active."

The country has been thrown into turmoil after mass civil unrest broke out following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

This is what we need more of right now. This is a perfect example of what I’ve been saying since last week.

We need people with platforms to be leading the way in a peaceful manner. What should be a time of national unity following Floyd’s death has turned into absolute carnage.

Rioters and looters have caused destruction on a level that is heartbreaking, and they’ve hijacked a moment that should have brought people together.

Now, we need people to use their huge platforms to lead the fight for unity, healing and fixing the problems we face.

Whether you like it or not, athletes have a special role in our society, and they should take advantage of it, especially during moments of crisis. Props to Bottoms for encouraging them to get involved.