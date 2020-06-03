Broncos Head Coach Vic Fangio Says He Doesn’t ‘See Racism At All In The NFL’

Denver Broncos coach Vic Fangio doesn’t think racism is a problem in the NFL.

Given the fact America is burning up in the aftermath of George Floyd's death, coaches and athletes across the country have been weighing in. Well, the man running the Broncos thinks the NFL can be an example of what happens when you don't look at race.

Fangio said the following Tuesday about racism in the NFL, according to ESPN:

I think our problems in the NFL along those lines are minimal. We’re a league of meritocracy. You earn what you get, you get what you earn. I don’t see racism at all in the NFL, I don’t see discrimination in the NFL. We all live together, joined as one, for one common goal, and we all intermingle and mix tremendously. If society reflected an NFL team, we’d all be great.

You can go ahead and set your watch for a countdown on him being forced to apologize for these comments, despite the fact he’s 100% correct.

Do you know what NFL teams care about? Do you know what they care about above all else? They care about winning.

NFL teams will put the best 11 players they can on the field on each side of the ball in order to win a Super Bowl.

If you are a superstar, then you will play no matter what your religion, race or anything else about you might be.

It’s like “Remember the Titans.” The best players will play!

Trust me, the world would most certainly be a much better place if the country modeled its attitude after that of the NFL and college football.

The cream will rise to the top, excellence will be rewarded and the best players will play! That’s how it works in football, and that’s how it should work in all aspects of life.

I hope like hell Fangio doesn’t back down. He couldn’t be more correct if he tried.