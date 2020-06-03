Cara Delevingne Identifies Herself As ‘Pansexual’ Following Split From Ashley Benson

Cara Delevingne said she thinks she’ll always identify herself as “pansexual” in new interview following breakup from Ashley Benson.

"The thing is with me, I change a lot," the 27-year-old actress/supermodel shared with Variety magazine in a piece published Wednesday. "I feel different all the time. Some days, I feel more womanly. Some days, I feel more like a man."

"I always will remain, I think, pansexual," she added, while describing the term that means to be attracted to all genders, per the outlet.

Delevingne continued, while explaining that “however one defines themselves, whether it’s ‘they’ or ‘he’ or ‘she,’ I fall in love with the person — and that’s that. I’m attracted to the person.”

At one point in the piece, she even talked about a run-in she had with now-disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein in the early days of her career when he told her she couldn’t be an actress and “be with a woman.”

“Harvey [Weinstein] was one of the people that told me I couldn’t be with a woman and also be an actress,” the “Suicide Squad” star explained. “I had to have a beard.”

As previously reported, Delevingne made headlines earlier this month when reports surfaced she and actress Ashley Benson had split after two years together.

The “Carnival Row” star declined to talk about the breakup for the piece but did say that the “public thing” in relationships can really ruin “a lot of things.”

“I’ve always felt bad for anyone I’ve ever been in a relationship with,” Delevingne said. “It’s very hard to maintain the normality in it. I think it’s why I tend to keep my private life a lot more private now, because that public thing can actually ruin a lot of things.”