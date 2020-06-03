Demi Lovato Takes Veiled Swipe At Melania While Calling On Trump To ‘Be The Leader We Need’

Demi Lovato took a veiled swipe at Melania Trump while calling on Trump to be “the leader we need right now” and “fix” things in response to the death of George Floyd.

“To our ‘President’: Be the leader we need right now, ” the 27-year-old singer captioned her lengthy post Wednesday on Instagram. “We are stuck with you until November so I am literally begging you to fix this.” (RELATED: Demi Lovato Rushed To The Hospital For Possible Heroin Overdose)

“You’re doing nothing to calm the American people nor have you done anything to protect the black community or stand up for them,” she added. “You’re a cold, heartless man and I hope this will haunt you forever.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Greatest Demi Lovato Photos On The Internet)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jun 3, 2020 at 11:32am PDT

Lovato continued, while telling the president to do “something other than threaten people. For God’s sake, do what your wife says and ‘Be Best,’ (whatever the fuck that even means0.”

At one point in her post she had a message to the “bad cops” to “stop killing black people period. You are a disgraced to this country and humanity itself and if you are mentally unstable enough that you judge someone for their skin color, you don’t deserve to be a copy so please turn in your badge and gun before you kill another human being.”

And to the “good cops” to “stop letting your co-workers kill black people.”

Later in the post, the “Sober” hitmaker pleaded with white people to “please help fight this good fight. The black community needs you. Everyone needs you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on May 26, 2020 at 4:23pm PDT

“Our people fucked this up.,” she added. “This is not on the black community to fix! We need to make this right now!”

By the end of the post, the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker said that she hates her “white privilege. It feels gross, like having blood money or something. But I will use it to change things in whatever way I can.”

She later updated her post with a caption that read, “Update: I’ve seen all four men are charged now.. finally. Thank God.”

The comments came following news that ex-Minneapolis officer Derek Chavin’s charges would be elevated to second-degree murder, while the other three officers were being charged with aiding and abetting murder.