Denver Broncos Coach Vic Fangio Apologizes For Saying Racism Isn’t An Issue In The NFL

Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio apologized Wednesday afternoon for comments about race in the NFL.

On Tuesday, the head coach of the Broncos said that he doesn’t, “see racism at all in the NFL” and that “If society reflected an NFL team, we’d all be great.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, just like I guaranteed, he’s now issued an apology. Fangio said in a statement released by the team, “After reflecting on my comments yesterday and listening to the players this morning, I realize what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong.”

You can read the full statement below.

“After reflecting on my comments yesterday and listening to the players this morning, I realize what I said regarding racism and discrimination in the NFL was wrong.” A statement from Head Coach Vic Fangio: pic.twitter.com/5yNNDn9VzY — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 3, 2020

This is an absolute joke and should be viewed as such. The man literally praised the work the NFL has done as a meritocracy and how society could learn a thing or two.

I told you all to set your watches to an apology and here we are. Fangio was literally praising the NFL for the fact the best players play, which is 100% true.

Yet, the mob came for him, and he’s now apologized. He didn’t say there weren’t any issues. He said they were “minimal.”

He goes out of his way to praise the NFL as being a shining example of what happens when you focus on a common goal instead of race, and he got buried for it.

At some point, you just have to ask if common sense will ever prevail.

Whether you like it or not, the world would be better off if it behaved like a locker room. I’d rather take guys fighting for a common goal over a fractured nation any day of the week.