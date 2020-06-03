STUDY: Saying ‘F**k’ Increases Your Pain Tolerance

Saying “f**k” can help you tolerate more pain in your life.

According to Science Alert, a new study revealed that dropping f-bombs can help your pain tolerance increase. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Psychologist Richard Stevens conducted the experiment and found that “saying ‘f*ck’ was linked with a 32 percent increase in pain threshold and a 33 percent increase in pain tolerance,” according to the same report.

And just like that, I’m all in on science, folks!

I’ve never loved science more than I love it right now. Remember, kids. It’s no longer about swearing! You’re just increasing your pain tolerance.

In fact, it’d be foolish to not drop f-bombs at this point. You’re literally making yourself weaker by not doing it, according to science.

Let’s just all be honest with each other. There’s nothing wrong with an f-bomb here or there. Now, if you’re saying it nonstop, that’s really dumb and unnecessary.

However, a really well-timed f-bomb can set the tone, especially in a sports speech.

So, in the name of science and our health, let’s stop being so critical of the f-bomb. You’re literally against science by doing so!

H/T: Barstool Sports