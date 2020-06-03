‘Anchorman’ Actor Fred Willard’s Cause Of Death Released

Actor Fred Willard’s cause of death was revealed after he passed away on May 15.

Willard’s death certificate showed he went into cardiac arrest at 6:45 p.m. on May 15, according to a report published Wednesday by TMZ. The death certificate, obtained by TMZ, also listed myelodysplastic syndrome and coronary artery disease as underlying issues.

Myelodysplastic syndrome occurs when the bone marrow does not produce enough healthy blood cells, according to the MDS Foundation.

Despite his illnesses, Willard’s family said he was “moving” and “working” “until the very end.” (RELATED: DJ Calvin Harris Reveals Doctors Once Had To Restart His Heart)

“My father passed away very peacefully last night at the fantastic age of 86 years old,” Willard’s family said in a statement at the time of his death. “He kept moving, working and making us happy until the very end. We loved him so very much. We will miss him forever.”

Willard was a veteran of the United States Armed Forces and was buried at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

Willard was most known for his role as Ron Burgundy’s news director in the “Anchorman” movies as well as roles in “The Wedding Planner,” “American Wedding,” “Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me,” and “Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle.”