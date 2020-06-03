People Are Renting Out Rooms By The Hour To Get Away From Others During The Coronavirus Pandemic

People are renting vacant rooms for short periods of time to get away from others during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to The New York Times, people are using Globe to rent places by the hour during the pandemic when they need to escape.

The NYT spotlighted a woman who paid $100 for a two hour break “in a Downtown Brooklyn high-rise” because she’d grown tired of her boyfriend, who she claimed to have “unlimited” love for.

Yes, you read that correctly. People are so soft they’re now renting rooms to get away from their friends and family for a few hours.

How soft has our society gotten? Seriously, what the hell is wrong with people? Do you know what you do if you’re annoyed with people? You go for a walk.

Put your shoes on, go outside and enjoy some fresh air. Hell, if you’re feeling risky, feel free to throw some beer in a cup for your walk.

The idea you need to seek refuge in vacant apartments is absurd.

Let’s hope Globe users are never on the front lines of a war defending America. If they are, then we might as well start learning to speak Chinese right now because that war is already lost.

Honestly, I’ve been enjoying quarantine. You get to save some time on the commute, the beer is still cold and I get fresh air every single day.

I’m not sure how anyone could be so rattled they need to rent empty rooms. Then again, I’m not as soft as toilet paper.

Being born into the harsh Wisconsin winters guaranteed that.

Either way, this is pathetic and it makes me question the future of this great nation.