Iowa Hawkeyes Will Test All Returning Football Players For Coronavirus

The Iowa Hawkeyes will test football players for coronavirus upon returning to campus.

According to Adam Rittenberg, head coach Kirk Ferentz told the media Wednesday that all players returning for team activities and workouts will be tested for coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The team will also limit entrances and exits to facilities when things get underway June 8.

#Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, on Zoom call with media from his office, outlines how return will look. Everyone has/will take COVID-19 test. Iowa using only one entrance to facility, temp checks and daily health surveys will be part of the routine, likely through the end of the season — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) June 3, 2020

Ferentz says #Iowa players likely will be tested Friday or Saturday, before returning to the facility next week. Staff had followed the same timetable with its tests. He adds that the COVID-19 test wasn’t as bad as he’d feared. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) June 3, 2020

If testing is what must be done to get the ball rolling for Iowa to have football in the fall, then I’m all for it. It certainly seems like a simple move.

Even if testing must be continued through the season to guarantee the safety of games, then let’s do it. I’m down for literally anything to make sure the games happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of Iowa Football (@hawkeyefootball) on May 5, 2020 at 8:35am PDT

I might hate the Iowa Hawkeyes and their football team, but I love the sport in general and the Big 10. I am committed to doing whatever it takes for football to happen in the fall.

It sounds like Ferentz and Iowa have a great plan in place, and I’m hoping like hell it works. The last thing we need is for something to go wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by University of Iowa Football (@hawkeyefootball) on Mar 29, 2020 at 9:31am PDT

Hopefully, more and more schools figure out their plans and we can get practice underway sooner rather than later.