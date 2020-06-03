Trudeau Pauses For 21 Seconds Before Responding To Question About Trump And Protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waited 21 seconds Tuesday before responding to a question about President Donald Trump’s response to the protests, riots and looting in the United States.

During his daily Ottawa news conferences, a reporter noted that Trudeau has “been reluctant to comment on the words and action of the U.S. president,” and asked if he would comment on Trump’s response to the unrest.

“And if you don’t want to comment what message do you think that is sending?” (RELATED: Video Shows Security Forcibly Removing Reporter From Trudeau News Conference)

The prime minister answered after staring straight ahead for over 20 seconds: “We all watch in horror and consternation [at] what’s going on in the United States.” Peaceful protest and violent rioting has erupted across America over the killing of George Floyd after his arrest by Minnesota police.

“It is a time to pull people together, but it is a time to listen. It is a time to learn when injustices continue despite progress over years and decades. But it is a time for us as Canadians, to recgonize that we too have our challenges, that black Canadians, racialized Canadians face discrimination as a lived reality every single day. There is systemic discrimination in Canada,” Trudeau continued.

Derek Chauvin, the former officer seen in a video with his knee on Floyd’s neck, was arrested and charged with second degree murder and second degree manslaughter Friday. His charge increased to second degree murder on Wednesday. (RELATED: Trump Official Called Trudeau ‘That Little Punk Kid Running Canada’)

A series of videos emerged last summer showing the prime minister cavorting in brown and black face at various private and public events.

The Canadian leader has had an uneven relationship with Trump since the president took office in January 2017. The two argued at the 2018 G7 Summit, with the president labelling Trudeau “weak and dishonest” afterwards. Trudeau has blamed Trump for Canada’s illegal immigration crisis at the U.S.-Canada border but has praised the president as a man who fights for the middle class and “gets things done.”