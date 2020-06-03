Lea Michele Apologizes After Co-Star Claims The Actress Made Her Life A ‘Living Hell’

Actress Lea Michele apologized after “Glee” co-star Samantha Ware claimed she made her life a “living hell” while on set.

Michele shared her apology Wednesday on Instagram.

“One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face,” Michele wrote.

“When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them,” she added. (RELATED: ‘Glee’ Star Samantha Ware Accuses Lea Michele Of Making Her Life ‘A Living Hell’ On Set)

Michele received backlash after she tweeted a response about George Floyd’s death.

“LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISON GIG A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE ILL NEVER FORGET,” Ware tweeted in response. “I BELIEVE YOU TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF TOU HAD THE OPPORTUNITY YOU WOULD ‘S–T IN MY WIG!’ AMONGST OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME QUESTION A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD…”

Michele claimed she didn’t remember the specific event, but did apologize.

“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,” Michele said.