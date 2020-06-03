LeBron James, NFL Players React To Drew Brees’ Anthem Comments That Taking A Knee Means ‘Disrespecting The Flag’

LeBron James and NFL players like Michael Thomas and Richard Sherman reacted Wednesday to Drew Brees’ national anthem comments that taking a knee is “disrespecting the flag.”

It all started after the New Orleans Saints star QB was asked about what he would think about players kneeling during the national anthem again when the season starts, in regards to Colin Kaepernick's protest a few years ago, in response to the death of George Floyd.

“Well I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees explained.

He went on to share what he feels when the national anthem is playing and he puts his hand over his heart.

“I envision my two grandfathers who fought for this country during World War II, one in the army and one in the marine corps,” the QB said. “Both risking their lives to protect the country and to make our country and this world a better place.”

Shortly after the interview surfaced, LeBron James tweeted that, “WOW MAN!! Is it still surprising at this point. Sure isn’t! You literally still don’t understand why Kap [Kaepernick] was kneeling on one knee??”

“Has absolute nothing to do with the disrespect of [flag] and our soldiers(men and women) who keep our land free,” he added. “My father-in-law was one of those.”

Saints Wide receiver Michael Thomas tweeted simply. “he don’t know no better” and “we don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that,” without specifically naming Brees, per BroBible.

Green Bay Packers QB captioned his post on Instagram, “A few years ago we were criticized for locking arms in solidarity before the game. It has NEVER been about an anthem or a flag. Not then. Not now. Listen with an open heart, let’s educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action. #wakeupamerica #itstimeforchange#loveoverfear #solidarity #libertyandjusticeforall #all.”

Other comments came fellow players like, Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs Jalen Mills and Darius Slay, per PennLive.com.

