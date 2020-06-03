Wednesday Marks The 39th Birthday For The Date Listed On McLovin’s ID In ‘Superbad’

Wednesday is the 39th birthday for the date listed on McLovin’s fake ID in “Superbad.”

As pointed out by Jay Bilas, June 3, 1981 was the date listed on the fake license in the iconic comedy film with Jonah Hill, Seth Rogen, Michael Cera, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Emma Stone. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Happy Birthday, McLovin! And, an organ donor. pic.twitter.com/K8CQL9b7uE — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) June 3, 2020

For those of you who don’t remember the famous scene where McLovin unveils his fake ID, you can watch it below.

The whole thing is quote worthy word-for-word.

America needs something to laugh about right now, and “Superbad” is the perfect film to get the job done. We’re talking about not just a historic comedy, but a film that might be the greatest coming-of-age movie ever made.

Yes, it’s not your general kind of coming-of-age story, but it’s still about teenagers having a unique adventure as they chase women and try to get drunk.

If that’s not a coming-of-age story, then I don’t know what is.

The entire movie is hilarious, and I can quote pretty much the whole thing from start to finish. Is it something I’d let a kid watch?

Hell no, but it’s worth watching at least once a year.

Do yourself a favor and watch “Superbad” ASAP if you haven’t already seen it. Trust me, you can thank me later.