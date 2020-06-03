Robert Kraft ‘Horrified By The Acts Of Racism We’ve Witnessed,’ Calls For ‘Healing’ In America

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his family released a statement Tuesday night about the ongoing carnage in America.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota, chaos has consumed and engulfed the country. Many in the world of sports have spoken up and you can now add the Kraft family to the list.

In a statement released by the family, they said America “deeply needs healing,” and added that they “are horrified by the acts of racism” they’ve witnessed.

You can read the entire statement below.

Statement from the Kraft family: pic.twitter.com/Kdap923DQ4 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 2, 2020

I’m not surprised at all the Kraft family released a statement. Robert Kraft runs one of the most recognizable brands in America.

It was only a matter of time before the six-time Super Bowl champion said something about the carnage across the country.

Hopefully, some people listen to him, and he can help ease the tensions we’ve all seen explode over the past week.

Multiple fires raging outside the White House#GeorgeFloydProtests

pic.twitter.com/t1w0Rxg7Yi — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 1, 2020

The time for healing has to eventually arrive and we’re long past that point. We need to stop fighting, and we need to start coming together.

So many people from the world of sports have spoken up and they can help bring people together. After all, sports are all about uniting with each other.

I’m also sure Kraft won’t be the last major sports figure to get involved. We’re going to see more and more people join the chorus as we go.

Whether you agree with all their statements or not, I think we can all agree something has to be done!