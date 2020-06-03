NFL Makes Teams Stay At Their Facilities For Training Camps

NFL teams won’t be allowed to travel for training camps.

According to Adam Schefter, the league has informed teams that they must remain at their own facilities for training camp amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means there won’t be joint practices with multiple teams heading into the 2020 season.

And so the NFL has told all its teams that they must stay at their team facilities for this summer’s training camps. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2020

And the NFL just sent a memo to teams informing them that they also will not be allowed to hold joint practices with other teams this summer either, per source. It had developed into a popular practice in recent years. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 2, 2020

Honestly, I wouldn’t hate this move if I was an NFL player. Given our current situation, minimizing risk is a smart idea.

On top of that fact, who the hell wants to travel for training camp? That doesn’t sound fun at all, and I couldn’t care less about practicing with other teams.

If anything, I want less eyeballs on what my squad is doing going into the 2020 season.

The good news is that it looks like football is virtually guaranteed to happen at this point. I’m not even sure what would need to happen in order to derail it.

All signs are pointing towards the NFL season happening as scheduled. If that’s not a win for America, then I don’t know what is.

Let’s get into training camp, and let’s get the ball rolling on the games happening in the fall. We’ve fought like hell to beat coronavirus, and now it’s about damn time we enjoy some football.