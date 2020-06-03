Oklahoma State Football Star Amen Ogbongbemiga Tests Positive For Coronavirus After Attending George Floyd Protest

Oklahoma State football star Amen Ogbongbemiga has contracted coronavirus.

The talented linebacker for the Cowboys tweeted Tuesday night that he tested positive for the virus after attending a protest in Tulsa following the death of George Floyd. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He added, “Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe.”

After attending a protest in Tulsa AND being well protective of myself, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Please, if you are going to protest, take care of yourself and stay safe. — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 3, 2020

First off, I’ve been wondering how we can have so many people at protests and riots during an ongoing pandemic.

Believe it or not, the pandemic is still going on! Protests and riots don’t just end pandemics! That’s not how diseases and viruses work!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) on Mar 30, 2020 at 12:59pm PDT

Obviously, I’m not wishing an ill-will on Ogbongbemiga or other protesters, but you just have to be smart. We’re in a serious pandemic, and we can’t just hit pause on the virus spreading because people want to take to the streets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) on Oct 25, 2019 at 11:38am PDT

Having said that, I would love to get Mike Gundy’s unfiltered thoughts on one of his players getting coronavirus.

Gundy has been adamant about football starting back up, and now one of the best guys on the team has the virus.

I’m just going to go ahead and assume Gundy isn’t going to be happy with this development.

Let’s hope Ogbongbemiga heals up and is back on the field sooner than later. No matter what you think about the protests, I think we can all agree we don’t want people getting sick.