Pope Francis Condemns Racism, Says Street Violence Is ‘Self-Defeating’

Pope Francis spoke out against the riots and violence that has engulfed American cities following protests over the death of George Floyd, and decried the “sin of racism,” Reuters reported.

Francis addressed the subject of racism and street violence Wednesday in his weekly Angelus prayer at the Vatican, calling the death of Floyd after a police officer knelt on his neck “tragic,” according to Reuters.

The pope also called the violence that followed protests “self-destructive and self-defeating.”

“Dear brothers and sisters in the United States, I have witnessed with great concern the disturbing social unrest in your nation in these past days, following the tragic death of Mr. George Floyd,” Francis said according to CNN. “My friends, we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life.”

Francis urged the U.S. to reach a national reconciliation after the protests and violence, and said he is joining the Church in Minneapolis and across the U.S. “in praying for the repose of the soul of George Floyd and of all those others who have lost their lives as a result of the sin of racism,” NPR reported.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who is a Catholic, visited Saint John Paul II National Shrine Tuesday, which is operated by the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic fraternal order.

The President and First Lady stood by the ceremonial wreath placed under the statue of Saint John Paul II where they then held a moment of remembrance at the shrine.

Washington, D.C. Archbishop Wilton Gregory rebuked the visit, saying it was “baffling and reprehensible” that the shrine allowed itself to be “manipulated” ahead of Trump’s visit. (RELATED: DC Archbishop Rips Saint John Paul II National Shrine For Allowing Itself To Be ‘Manipulated’ Ahead Of Trump Visit)