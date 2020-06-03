REPORT: NFL Owners Might Ask Players To Take A Pay Cut During The 2020 Season

NFL players might have to take a pay cut during the 2020 season.

According to a report from NFL.com, questions about revenue for the upcoming season has the league looking at cutting player pay as a way to offset potential losses. Specifically, a "trim would likely come from the players' base salaries, which are paid in weekly installments during the season."

In order for this to happen, the NFLPA would have to agree to it, which is a major unknown at the moment. The only upside is taking a cut during the 2020 season could offset a drop in the 2021 salary cap.

I’m never a fan of asking players to give up money. They agreed to deals and they should expect to get the money agreed to.

Of course, nobody saw the coronavirus pandemic coming, but the burden still shouldn’t fall on the guys getting crushed on the field.

Plus, NFL contracts are already the worst in all of pro sports when it comes to guaranteed money. Players rarely see the full value of their deals.

Now, they’re supposed to give up even more cash? Yeah, that’d be a hard pass from me if I was on an NFL roster. I’d want every damn penny.

If the options are cuts this year or drastic measures in 2021, then that’s a conversation that will have to take place. However, it should be a last resort.

Every other option should be considered before players take a pay cut, and they should hold the line at all costs on that front.